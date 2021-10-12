Details for The Welland Food Drive announced including one day 'pop up' food drive

The Welland Food Drive will be held this year in a hybrid model.

For over 28 years, the event has provided millions of pounds of groceries for local Food Banks to distribute to those in need in the Welland Community.

The Salvation Army, Open Arms Mission, and The Hope Centre rely on the generosity of the community to ensure that those facing food insecurity are able to have access to healthy and nutritious emergency food.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 version of the Welland Food Drive was moved entirely online, raising just over $80,000 to support the three local food banks.

Monique Finley, chair of The Welland Food Drive, said the committee considered different models for 2021, and opted for a hybrid model this year.

"The Welland Food Drive is crucial to the local Food Banks. Recognizing the ongoing state of the pandemic, we have decided to keep the online donation option open again this year. Additionally, we will be holding a one day 'pop up' Food Drive at Club Richelieu on November 6th, the traditional date of the community wide food drive."

Over the past 12 months, the local food banks (Open Arms Mission, Salvation Army and The Hope Centre) have seen over 20,000 visits to their food banks, with over 25 percent of the visits supporting children.

"Many of the federal COVID support benefits, which have helped so many local families weather the pandemic, will be discontinued by the end of October", explained Finley.

Click here to make a donation until November 8th and the Pop Up Food Drive will be held Saturday November 6th from 9 am-4 pm at Club Richelieu on River Road.