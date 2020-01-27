Details into crash that killed an NBA legend

We are starting to get more details into the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna.

Los Angeles County police say weather conditions were extremely foggy when Bryant's chopper went down on a hillside in the California city of Calabasas yesterday morning.

Police say all their helicopters were grounded because of the weather.

While police have yet to officially identify all the victims, we are getting word a family of three died in the crash along with girl's basketball coach Christina Mauser.

The family is being identified by friends and relatives as John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa. Alyssa was on Gianna Bryant's team.

According to reports using data from Flightradar24, Kobe's chopper first encountered weather issues over L.A., and it circled one area at least six times at a very low altitude.

After encountering more heavy fog, the chopper turned toward a mountainous area and the pilot suddenly and rapidly climbed to over 2,000 feet (609 metres) , then flew into a mountain at 1,400 feet (426metres).