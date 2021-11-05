Details of Ontario Staycation Tax Credit included in Fall Economic Statement

People spending their vacation dollars in Ontario next year could be getting some help from the province's new Ontario Staycation Tax Credit.

Details of the program were outlined as part of the Fall Economic Statement yesterday.

Ontario residents can apply for the 20 percent income tax credit after spending $1,000 on accommodation as an individual or $2,000 as a family. That means the maximum credit works out to $200 or $400 respectively.

To claim the funding, people in the province would apply when filing their 2022 personal tax returns and benefits.

Eligible accommodation includes a stay of less than a month at a hotel, motel, resort, lodge, bed-and-breakfast, cottage, or campground.

The Staycation Tax Credit would provide an estimated $270 million to encourage people to explore the province.