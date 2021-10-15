Details on new QR code proof of vaccine

Ontarians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and whose birthday falls between January and April can download the province's vaccine certificate Q-R code today.

Those who were born between May and August can do it tomorrow, and the rest on Sunday.

Businesses, meanwhile, can download an app called Verify Ontario that scans the Q-R code.

Under Ontario's vaccine certificate program, only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 -- or have a valid medical exemption from a doctor -- can access certain settings, such as theatres, nightclubs and restaurant dining rooms.