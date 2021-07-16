Detectives believe there are more sexual assault victims following arrest of St. Catharines man

A St. Catharines man has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation into two separate incidents, two years apart.

Since 2018, detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Sexual Assault unit have been investigating assaults that occurred in St. Catharines and in Niagara Falls.

Further investigation identified two female victims who were allegedly sexually assaulted in separate incidents in 2018 and 2020.

On July 15th, police arrested 21-year-old Khalid Ali of St. Catharines.

He is charged with 3 Counts of Sexual Assault.

A bail hearing will be held today.

Detectives have reason to believe that there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1009450 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477