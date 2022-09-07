Detectives do not believe Niagara Falls shooting overnight was random incident

Niagara Police officers are conducting ground searches in the area of a shooting overnight in Niagara Falls.

A man in his 20's was shot several times just after 1:30 a.m. today on Summer Street near Main Street.

He is now listed in serious condition in an out-of-town hospital.

Police believe two vehicles, both black, may have been involved in the incident. One is an SUV while the other is a sedan.

There remains an increased police presence in the area as ground searches continue and detectives canvass the neighbourhood.

Detectives have reasons to believe this was not a random incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information are being asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009535.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 12:30 and 1:38 a.m. this morning.