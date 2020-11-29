Detectives investigating house fire in Welland

Niagara Regional Police, along with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office, are investigating a fire in Welland.

Just after 8:30pm on November 27th, crews were called to a residence in the area of Clare Avenue and Sharon Avenue for a house fire.

When officers arrived, there was a large amount of smoke coming from the residence..

Two people were able to escape the fire, however one male sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to an out of region hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office as they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 9633