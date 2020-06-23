Developers given green light to do business in Niagara-on-the-Lake's urban area of old town again

Niagara-on-the-Lake Council is reopening the door for development in the urban area of Old Town.

Council has voted to repeal the Interim Control By-law that restricted development within the area.

The ban was first issued in December 2018 to allow for a review and official town plan.

The new plan provides policy direction for future development of the community and the provision of public works within the community.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says NOTL is a Town with a rich historical foundation and a strong agricultural backbone, but they know there are also opportunities for compatible development.

She says “It is a balancing act, but Town Council and Staff are committed to upholding those two truths.”

The Interim Control By-law restricting the use of all lands in the municipality for any cannabis-related lands use remains in place.