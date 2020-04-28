DEVELOPING | Margaret Trudeau reportedly in hospital suffering smoke inhalation
CTV News reporting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mother, Margaret Trudeau, was taken to hospital late last night after a fire that started on the terrace of her apartment building in Montreal.
Paramedics who were on the scene say they received a call about a woman in her 70s who had suffered smoke inhalation and possibly burns.
About 70 firefighters were called to the scene downtown on Doctor Penfield Avenue at around 11:25 p.m.
The Montreal fire department says the fire seems to have started on the terrace on the fifth floor of the building and preliminary information suggests it was contained to one apartment unit.
Sources say Margaret Trudeau is expected to make a full recovery.
During his daily address today, Trudeau said his mother is doing, 'just fine' and thanked all first responders who answered the call.
-
COVID-19 | Future of Education in NiagaraTom McConnell Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor and High School Teacher in Niagara Falls Mat Siscoe regarding the future of current school year/education in Niagara
-
National Day of MourningMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole