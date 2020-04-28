DEVELOPING | Margaret Trudeau reportedly in hospital suffering smoke inhalation



CTV News reporting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mother, Margaret Trudeau, was taken to hospital late last night after a fire that started on the terrace of her apartment building in Montreal.

Paramedics who were on the scene say they received a call about a woman in her 70s who had suffered smoke inhalation and possibly burns.

About 70 firefighters were called to the scene downtown on Doctor Penfield Avenue at around 11:25 p.m.

The Montreal fire department says the fire seems to have started on the terrace on the fifth floor of the building and preliminary information suggests it was contained to one apartment unit.

Sources say Margaret Trudeau is expected to make a full recovery.

During his daily address today, Trudeau said his mother is doing, 'just fine' and thanked all first responders who answered the call.