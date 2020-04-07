Diabetes Canada asks Canadians to stop using donation bins during pandemic

With many of us stuck inside the urge to do a little spring-cleaning may be calling to you, but if you’re cleaning out the closet officials with Diabetes Canada are asking you not to drop donations into one of their iconic bins.

Officials say the bins are overflowing but because the organization is considered a ‘non-essential service’ no one can go and collect the donations.

Some ne’er-do-wells have also been dumping garbage, leading to health and safety concerns.

The public is asked to hold off on their donations until regular business can resume.