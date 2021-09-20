Did it take you longer to vote? Some waiting longer than usual to cast ballot in pandemic election

Some voters are facing longer lineups than usual to cast their ballots in the federal election.

Elections Canada says there are fewer places to vote as many schools and landlords of apartment buildings opted out of hosting crowds of voters during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Many polling stations moved into larger buildings with more booths, but some voters are waiting up to 90 minutes to cast a ballot in parts of the GTA.

Elections Canada says some polls had seen isolated delays in getting set up, which created some longer waits, but nothing unusual compared to years past.