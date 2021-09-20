Did it take you longer to vote? Some waiting longer than usual to cast ballot in pandemic election
Some voters are facing longer lineups than usual to cast their ballots in the federal election.
Elections Canada says there are fewer places to vote as many schools and landlords of apartment buildings opted out of hosting crowds of voters during the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Many polling stations moved into larger buildings with more booths, but some voters are waiting up to 90 minutes to cast a ballot in parts of the GTA.
Elections Canada says some polls had seen isolated delays in getting set up, which created some longer waits, but nothing unusual compared to years past.
-
-
AM Roundtable - Wolfgang Guembel and Brandon CurrieNiagara In the Morning Roundtable with Tim Denis
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthTwo days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.