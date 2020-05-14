Did your surgery get cancelled during pandemic? Ontario can resume surgeries and procedures May 19

If you are scheduled for surgery, you may be getting a call soon.

Part of the Ontario government's 'stage one' of reopening the economy includes resuming scheduled surgeries and procedures.

Non-urgent appointments were cancelled weeks ago as the pandemic started to unfold, but today Premier Doug Ford announced that non-emergency diagnostic imaging and surgeries can resume as of Tuesday May 19th.

Each health care facility can decide when it should continue with appointments.

We have reached out to Niagara Health to see when it expects to resume those procedures.

