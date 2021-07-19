Die hard movie fans went back to the big screen in Ontario this past weekend

Did you go see a movie this past weekend as Ontario entered Step 3 of the reopening plan?

CEO of Landmark Cinemas Bill Walker, tells CKTB they saw a lot of die hard movie fans head back to see a film on the big screen.

Landmark operates theatres at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines, and is currently screening eight movies at the location.

Walker says the numbers of moviegoers in Ontario were in line with numbers in other provinces, which have already been able to reopen.

Theatres were able to open to 50% capacity on Friday.

He says things aren't fully back to normal, but they are doing their best to make the cinema experience a special one.

"We invested a ton of money just to be here and make it to this day. We finally feel like we are heading towards the end of the tunnel. We are ready to rebuild a customer relationship."