Dig Safe Month flag raised at Niagara Region Headquarters

Niagara is marking Dig Safe Month by raising a flag at Regional Headquarters.

The region's Water and Wastewater staff raised the "Dig Safe" flag today with April being a month dedicated to the safety precaution.

Commissioner of Public Works, Bruce Zvaniga, is reminding homeowners on the importance of understanding where underground pipelines are located before continuing with any forms of construction, such as building fences or replacing watermains.

Regional officials say the majority of incidents could have been prevented by following safe digging procedures.

Established in 1996, Ontario-One-Call is a not-for-profit organization that acts as a link between The Niagara Region and anyone planning to dig. You can reach them at 1-800-400-2255 or visiting OntarioOneCall.ca.