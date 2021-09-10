Digital Main Street expanding in St. Catharines

A program helping small businesses navigate digital marketplaces is expanding in St. Catharines.

Digital Main Street is back for a third year, including the ShopHERE program designed to create online stores for independent small businesses and artists at no cost.

Successful Digital Main Street applicants receive a $2,500 grant when completing a digital assessment and online training.

Owners registering for the ShopHere program get one-on-one support, advertising credits for Facebook, and a free .ca domain registration.

Both programs will be available to businesses across the entire city.

Last year many entrepreneurs across Niagara turned to Digital Main Street to help their businesses survive during the lock-downs by setting up online stores and learning how to reach new customers through social media.

The programs are possible thanks to grants from the Digital Main Street's Ontario Grant Program, Ontario BIA Association, and the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade.

For more information, visit digitalmainstreet.ca.