Digital Main Street program helping Downtown Niagara Falls businesses

Downtown Niagara Falls businesses can get some more help moving to the online marketplace.

The Downtown Niagara Falls BIA announcing that it has received a $24,000 grant from Digital Main Street’s Ontario Grants Program.

The program provides trained digital specialists to local small businesses to help them adopt online technologies and digitally transform their sales, marketing and back-office operations.

Amanda MacDonald, Executive Director for the Niagara Falls Downtown BIA says, “In these extraordinary and unprecedented times that we live in due to COVID-19 and the journey back to normality, resources to digitalize revitalize our downtown, create online markets, and promote our local businesses are essential. We are so thrilled to hire a service squad member that will visit our businesses, working directly with them to assist in applying for the $2,500 grants. Our service squad members will also be available to help local retailers access online services and create digital plans to serve the Niagara community better. This grant showcases the provincial government’s commitment to bringing our local businesses back to the forefront.”

Under the program trained specialists meet with brick-and-mortar stores at no cost and help them complete an online assessment and introduce them to online training modules to build their knowledge and skills. Stores can then apply for a one-time $2,500 grant to implement any plans.