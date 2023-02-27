Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks

The Dilbert comic strip distributor Andrews McMeel Universal has announced it will no longer work with the strip's creator, Scott Adams.

Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan say in a joint statement issued Sunday that the syndication company is severing its relationship with Adams because his recent comments on race were not compatible with the company's core values.

In the Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of ``a hate group'' from which white people should ``get away.''

Various media publishers across the U.S. and Canada have denounced the comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.