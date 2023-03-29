Dine Niagara looks to help local charities with new gift cards

Buying a gift card for local restaurants could also now help a local charity.

Dine Niagara has introduced a program where you can buy a gift card to use at almost 50 restaurants and 5% of the value will be donated to a local charity.

You can choose from a growing list of charities to support including The Hope Centre, Gillian's Place, The Niagara Children's Centre and more.

The gift cards can then be used on the Dine Niagara app or in person at a number of restaurants.

Click HERE to listen to Tim Empringham discuss the initiative on Niagara in the Morning.

Dine Niagara was developed during the pandemic as a local option to the big delivery apps.

Gift Cards are purchased online at https://dineniagara.ca/gift-card