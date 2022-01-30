Dining rooms, gyms, casinos, movie theatres, hockey arenas and more reopening in Ontario tomorrow

Restaurants, gyms, cinemas and many other businesses in Ontario are set to throw open their doors again tomorrow to welcome back fully vaccinated patrons.

But some are questioning if ``fully vaccinated'' should be redefined as three doses instead of two.

Ontario's science table has said two doses have about 35 per cent effectiveness against Omicron, while three doses can offer 75 per cent protection in the first month.

Infectious disease doctors Gerald Evans and Andrew Morris say the extra dose is important.

Morris says since booster shots didn't start becoming widely available until late December, it may make sense to announce that a third dose would be mandatory for the vaccine certificate system at some later date.

But Premier Doug Ford has said he's not considering that right now.

Both NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have called for vaccine certificates to require third doses.

But Doctor Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious diseases doctor, disagrees, saying three doses is most beneficial for immunocompromised people and those over 60, while everyone else is still well protected against severe disease from two doses.

