Dino-napping: The latest string of theft incidents in Ottawa's Chinatown

A recent dino-napping in Ottawa's Chinatown was just the latest in a string of incidents that had people in Canada's capital astir about public art.



Three people yanked a cartoonish purple dinosaur statue, part of a four-month-old art installation, off the sidewalk in late June.



They returned the hostage this past week after police got involved, but other pieces of the Chinatown BIA's "selfie station'' project have also been subject to neighbourhood torment - like a yellow dino that disappeared earlier this year.



Pandas have gone missing, too, and Logger Vick, a character from the popular Chinese cartoon Boonie Bears, has been beheaded.



The dinosaur crime saga came as Ottawans were squawking about a new National Capital Commission art installation made of torn-up tires.



The piece, called When Rubber Meets Road, portrays a large crow that symbolizes roadkill.