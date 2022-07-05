Diodati says ArriveCan issue still keeping tourists away

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati says this past weekend was a tale of two stories for tourism operators.

Diodati says that on Canada Day and July 2nd the Falls was flooded with Canadian tourists as Clifton Hill had to be closed to vehicle traffic because of the volume of people people.

On the other hand, the Mayor says July 4th when typically there are a number of US visitors it was noticeably quieter for tourism operators.

Diodati blames the ongoing issues with border rules and says the ArriveCan app is still a deterrent for many would be day travelers coming from the US, " I have received a lot of calls from seniors, people that usually visit family and friends on both sides of the border that have missed important dates because they are really nervous about it and they are told 'get your grandkids to help you' a lot of them feel they are being discriminated against they are frustrated and they called this office to share their feelings."

Late last week the Canadian government extended the ArriveCan app requirement at the border until September 30th.