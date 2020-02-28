'Disappearance at Clifton Hill' opens today

A film set and shot in Niagara Falls will open today in theatres.

The Director of "The Disappearance at Clifton Hill" Albert Shin spent much of his childhood in Niagara Falls.

His parents immigrated to Niagara from Korea, and bought a hotel near Clifton Hill.

Shin spoke with 610 CKTB's Tim Denis and told the chilling story behind the film.

When Shin was a child, he believes he witnessed a kidnapping.

However, he's been unable to find any evidence that the kidnapping actually occurred.

The movie follows a similar story, where the main character Abby (played by Tuppence Middleton) revisits her hometown of Niagara Falls following the death of her mother, and ends up investigating a kidnapping she witnessed as a child.

Also starring in the film is horror director David Cronenberg, who plays a local historian and podcaster.

Shin says Cronenberg agreed to be in the movie almost immediately after receiving the script.

"Within a week of us sending [Cronenberg] the script, we were throwing him into the Niagara river!" says Shin.

Shin says production ran into some trouble the Clifton Hill BIA, as they were worried how the film would portray the area.

However, a lot of business owners wanted the crew there, so they were able to find workarounds.

Shin says he feels like Niagara Falls hasn't been given the cinematic treatment it deserves.

The film is showing at Cineplex in Niagara Square.

You can listen to the full interview by clicking here.