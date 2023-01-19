Discount airlines contributing to pilot shortage in Canada

Experts say the rapid expansion of the discount airline industry is contributing to a pilot shortage in Canada.



A number of low-cost airlines have launched or expanded in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic.



Flair, Lynx and other upstart airlines offer cheap fares and stripped-down service levels.



But these airlines have launched so many new routes in the past couple of years that experts say it's putting a strain on this country's already limited pilot supply.



Other factors contributing to a pilot shortage include an aging work force, pandemic-related layoffs and retirements, and the rising cost of pilot training.



A 2018 report by the Canadian Council for Aviation and Aerospace said some smaller carriers are already lowering their hiring criteria for pilots just to maintain their operations.