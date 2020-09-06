Discount carrier moving flights from Hamilton to Toronto

Discount air carrier Swoop is pulling some of its flights out of Hamilton.

Swoop's 8 flights a week to and from Abbotsford, B.C and 6 flights a week to and from Halifax will move to Toronto's Pearson airport beginning in October.

The move means the only Canadian flights left at Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport will be Swoop's 8 flights to and from Edmonton and WestJet's 10 flights a week to and from Calgary.

Swoop's flights from Hamilton to U.S destinations are also not running.

Starting October 25th, Swoop will run flights from Toronto to Edmonton, Kelowna, Abbotsford, and Halifax.

They'll also operated flights to Cancun, Montego Bay and 3 U.S cities.

