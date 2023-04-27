iHeartRadio
Discussion group looks at election process in Niagara Falls tonight


Niagara Falls City Hall

The topic of city elections is on the docket in Niagara Falls tonight.

Councillor Lori Lococo is hosting a discussion group to look at the advantages and disadvantages of an "At-Large" system compared to a "Ward" system to elect councillors.

Click HERE to listen to Lori 

Lococo says the discussion comes as the city continues to see its population grow.

Tonight's discussion is set for 6 p.m. at the Lions Club on Drummond Road.

You can find the Facebook stream HERE.

