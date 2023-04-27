Discussion group looks at election process in Niagara Falls tonight
The topic of city elections is on the docket in Niagara Falls tonight.
Councillor Lori Lococo is hosting a discussion group to look at the advantages and disadvantages of an "At-Large" system compared to a "Ward" system to elect councillors.
Lococo
Lococo says the discussion comes as the city continues to see its population grow.
Tonight's discussion is set for 6 p.m. at the Lions Club on Drummond Road.

