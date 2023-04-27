Discussion group looks at election process in Niagara Falls tonight

The topic of city elections is on the docket in Niagara Falls tonight.

Councillor Lori Lococo is hosting a discussion group to look at the advantages and disadvantages of an "At-Large" system compared to a "Ward" system to elect councillors.

Lococo says the discussion comes as the city continues to see its population grow.

Tonight's discussion is set for 6 p.m. at the Lions Club on Drummond Road.

