Discussion on ward or at-large voting taking place in Niagara Falls

An event will be held later this month looking at the pros and cons of ward and at-large voting in municipal elections.

A 'Ward vs At-Large Discussion Group' will be hosted by Lori Lococo, a Niagara Falls City Councillor.

A ward system means a community is broken up into smaller portions with one or two councillors representing that specific area.

Niagara Falls has an at-large system which sees the top eight candidates represent the entire city.

Lococo says over the years there have been many discussions about Niagara Falls having an at-large system, with some residents saying a ward system helps residents speak to a councillor directly about their neighbourhood concerns.

Lococo says her goal is to figure out how people feel so she can spur change, if that's what residents want.

She says it's possible that changes can be made in time for the 2026 municipal election, however the process would need to be complete the year prior in 2025.

"As your city grows, you expand the geographical location and maybe it's time to revisit the at-large system."

The event will be livestreamed on Facebook and can be accessed after the event.

It will be held Thursday April 27th from 6-8 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Lions Club, 4981 Drummond Road.