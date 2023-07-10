Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida.
Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida.
The people said he was in stable condition Monday.
One of the people said he had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - July 10th, 2023
Steph Vivier is joined by:
Paul Wintemute - Retired Law Professor at Niagara College
Karen Orlandi - Reverend, Silver Spire Church in St. Catharines
-
Dr. Melissa McCradden - Study on AI in Healthcare
Dr. McCradden is looking for participants for a survey study exploring the views of young people ages 12-17 years regarding artificial intelligence (AI) in health care. Check out the survey here - https://redcap.link/ECH-Survey
-