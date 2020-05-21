iHeartRadio
Disney and other FLA attractions to unveil reopening plans

Too soon?

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are scheduled to present their reopening plans today in Florida.  

They will be given to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' Economic Recovery Task Force.  

The information is expected to include projected opening dates and the safety measures they are planning to keep staff and visitors safe.

