Disney and other FLA attractions to unveil reopening plans
Too soon?
Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are scheduled to present their reopening plans today in Florida.
They will be given to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' Economic Recovery Task Force.
The information is expected to include projected opening dates and the safety measures they are planning to keep staff and visitors safe.
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system