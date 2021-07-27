Disney confirms most Canadian store locations will close 'on or before August 18th'

Disney has confirmed it is going to close almost all of its Canadian stores by mid-August.

Rumours have been swirling since Disney announced plans to focus on e-commerce in early March, and now company representatives have confirmed plans to close at least 60 stores across North America this summer as it shifts to focus on online sales.

Fans of the Disney Stores have already noticed sparse stock on many shelves, including at the Hamilton location at Lime Ridge Mall.

According to the official store locator, the Hamilton store is slated to close on or before August 18th.

The futures of the stores at Toronto's Eaton Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, and Vaughan Mills are not listed, nor is the status of the Disney Store Outlet at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls in New York.

Although Disney does offer an online store, a Canadian version is not available so fans will be looking at prices in American dollars and may face higher shipper costs for the time being.