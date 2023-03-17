Distraction thefts on the rise in Niagara with ten known victims

A warning that distraction thefts are on the rise in Niagara, with ten incidents reported in the last two weeks.

Niagara Police say the local incidents usually involves two to four suspects entering a large retail store, where a person shopping alone, such as an older woman with a purse, will become the target.

The suspects usually follow the victim around the store, try to see a PIN number when the person is checking out, and then try to distract them in the parking lot, eventually stealing their purse.

Police have released details and images of suspects in a case in Grimsby at the Real Canadian Superstore on March 4th.

In this case, a man asked questions about the nearest hospital, and another suspect stole items from the distracted victim's car.

After arriving home, the victim learned their purse was missing and later determined three of their credit cards had been used.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009600

Police say residents should use “Tap” technology when possible, lock your car doors when you get in from shopping, and remain in the car and lower a window slightly if approached.



