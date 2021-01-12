District School Board of Niagara buys land to build new school

The District School Board of Niagara has bought land in Niagara Falls to build a new elementary school.

The brand new school would be in the southern end of the city, near McLeod and Kalar Road.

This land was successfully acquired through use of the DSBN’s proceeds of disposition, with the purchase expected to close this February.

The DSBN says it bought the land as a 'proactive response' to the growth in the area.

“Our proactive planning put us in an excellent position to best serve our students and families in Niagara Falls,” said Sue Barnett, Board Chair. “We are always striving to provide our students with the most optimal learning environments possible, and if this school is approved, we will be able to do just that.”

The new school will offset enrolment pressures on Kate S. Durdan Public School, as well as accommodate the growth that will occur due to a future housing development in that area.