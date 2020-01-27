District School Board of Niagara confirms school closures if teachers walk off job next Thurs/Fri
The District School Board of Niagara has confirmed all elementary schools will be closed next Thursday and Friday if there is a teachers' strike.
All 80,000 members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario will walk off the job on Thursday February 6th if a deal is not reached by January 31st with the province.
The one-day province-wide strike is in addition to ongoing rotating job action.
Union members in Niagara will also be taking part in a one-day strike the next day, Friday February 7th.
If your child attends a DSBN elementary school, and a deal is not reached, your kids will be off next Thursday and Friday.
No word yet on if the Catholic or French boards have similar plans.
-
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
-
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
-
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines