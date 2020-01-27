District School Board of Niagara confirms school closures if teachers walk off job next Thurs/Fri

The District School Board of Niagara has confirmed all elementary schools will be closed next Thursday and Friday if there is a teachers' strike.

All 80,000 members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario will walk off the job on Thursday February 6th if a deal is not reached by January 31st with the province.

The one-day province-wide strike is in addition to ongoing rotating job action.

Union members in Niagara will also be taking part in a one-day strike the next day, Friday February 7th.

If your child attends a DSBN elementary school, and a deal is not reached, your kids will be off next Thursday and Friday.

No word yet on if the Catholic or French boards have similar plans.