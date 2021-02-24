District School Board of Niagara hires Human Rights Advisor

The District School Board of Niagara has hired a Human Rights Advisor.

Maryam Safdar Ali has been appointed to the new role, and will begin the role next month.

Ali is a lawyer who began her studies at York University with a double major in Human Rights and Equity studies, and Law and Society.

She will help implement recommendations in the DSBN’s Equity Audit Action Plan, which is working to build a culture of respect for the principles of human rights and equity within the DSBN.

Ali will also have a role in identifying and eliminating systemically based human rights and equity issues.