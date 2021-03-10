District School Board of Niagara is announcing 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases within their schools
The District School Board of Niagara is announcing 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases within their schools.
James Morden Public School in Niagara Falls and Glynn A. Green Public School in Fonthill are reporting one new case each while Gordon Public School in Welland has two cases.
These latest cases are in addition to 4 more cases reported at Welland's Quaker Road Public School.
All the infected individuals are now self-isolating and Public Health will be in touch with anyone considered to be at risk.
According to provincial data 10 students and 2 staff members in Niagara schools have been sick within the last 14 days.
Lincoln - Beamsville Secondary School - 1 student
Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 staff member
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Canadian Martrys Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Grimsby - St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
West Lincoln - St. Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member
Port Colborne - St. Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
School officials say some of these cases are considered 'resolved' but health officials recommend any who had contact with a known case of COVID-19 monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.
The provincial data does not include several local cases, including the James Morden Public School, Glynn A. Green Public School, Gordon Public School, or Quaker Road cases.
