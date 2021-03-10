The District School Board of Niagara is announcing 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases within their schools.

James Morden Public School in Niagara Falls and Glynn A. Green Public School in Fonthill are reporting one new case each while Gordon Public School in Welland has two cases.

These latest cases are in addition to 4 more cases reported at Welland's Quaker Road Public School.

All the infected individuals are now self-isolating and Public Health will be in touch with anyone considered to be at risk.

According to provincial data 10 students and 2 staff members in Niagara schools have been sick within the last 14 days.

Lincoln - Beamsville Secondary School - 1 student

Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 staff member

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Canadian Martrys Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Grimsby - St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

West Lincoln - St. Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Port Colborne - St. Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

School officials say some of these cases are considered 'resolved' but health officials recommend any who had contact with a known case of COVID-19 monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.

The provincial data does not include several local cases, including the James Morden Public School, Glynn A. Green Public School, Gordon Public School, or Quaker Road cases.