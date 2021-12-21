District School Board of Niagara offers online learning leading into holidays
The District School Board of Niagara is giving parents the option to allow kids to work from home for Wednesday and Thursday.
The board sending out the note to parents noting that online learning will be available for those that wish to keep their children at home leading into the holidays.
If families choose to stay home they are just being asked to let the school know of the decision and students will not be marked absent.
