District School Board of Niagara prepares for another round of online learning
Niagara's children will learn from home online until at least January 17th.
The province announced on Monday that schools will be closed for in-person learning for a few weeks to allow officials to get a handle on COVID-19 cases.
Director of Education at the District School Board of Niagara, Warren Hoshizaki, says temporary at-home learning will begin on Tuesday, January 11th.
He says Monday January 10th will be used to give staff time to prepare for the transition.
He says the board is tentatively planning a return to in-person learning on Monday, January 17, however they will be offering families flexible learning options until the end of January, or the end of semester 1 for high school students.
Niagara's Catholic Board says details for its students will be released shortly.
