District School Board of Niagara reaches deal impacting 2000 employees

The District School Board of Niagara and its CUPE workers have reached an agreement.

The local Collective Agreement between CUPE 4156 and the District School Board of Niagara was officially ratified yesterday.

The deal covers maintenance, trades, office, clerical, technical, and instructional staff members.

It will be in place until 2026.

"Highlights that appear in both the Facilities and the Office, Clerical, Technical and Instructional support agreements include incorporation of Indigenous leave language, increases to educational allowances to support staff training options, changes that reflect gender neutrality, as well as updates to compassionate leave language related to special circumstances."

CUPE 4156 represents approximately 2,000 members who work for the District School Board of Niagara.

The District School Board of Niagara serves over 40,000 students and employs over 6,000 people.