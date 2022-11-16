District School Board of Niagara says schools will be closed Monday if CUPE strikes again

The District School Board of Niagara is not wasting anytime letting parents know its stance in the case of another CUPE education worker strike.

The school board has issued a notice says if CUPE education workers walk off the job on Monday, November 21st, all schools will be closed.

"If a deal is not reached between CUPE and the provincial government by Monday, November 21, 2022, CUPE may withdraw their services, and there could be another province-wide strike on Monday, November 21. If this happens, all DSBN schools will be closed to students."

The Canadian Union of Public Employees issued a 5-day strike notice today after bargaining talks with the province broke down once more.

CUPE says it reached middle ground with the government on wages but the union still wants certain staffing levels to be guaranteed.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is disappointed at the strike notice and adds that the province has put forward multiple improved offers.