District School Board of Niagara shares plans for Monday
The District School Board of Niagara has released some more details on contingency plans if CUPE education workers continue to strike.
Officials say if CUPE members return to work on Monday, then all DSBN schools will be open to in-person learning.
However, if CUPE members continue to protest Monday, all DSBN schools will remain closed to students for in-person learning, but teachers will be providing remote learning opportunities to students.
"We will be monitoring this situation closely over the weekend, and we will share an update when it's available, or no later than 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 6."
