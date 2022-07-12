District School Board of Niagara trustees approve $546M budget, $24M more than last year

The District School Board of Niagara is moving forward with a $546 million budget.

Trustees have approved the DSBN's 2022/23 budget, which is $24 million higher than the 2021/22 school year.

Officials say the additional $24 million, allocated in the Grants for Student Needs (GSN), is due in part to the steadily increasing enrolment happening at DSBN schools.

Student enrolment is expected to grow this year by 2.57%, or over 1,000 students.

That would bring the total amount of DSBN students to over 40,000.

The school board has hired over 130 staff, including educational assistants, early childhood educators, 70 teachers, and 23 special education staff to deal with the surge in students.

Some highlights on the budget include $5.6 million for COVID-19 learning recovery.

“Balancing the needs of the future while recognizing that we are still gradually moving out of the pandemic was key in developing this budget,” said Kevin Maves, Chair of the Finance Committee and Trustee for Niagara Falls. “This is why this budget focuses on proper staffing, expanding academic programming and supports, as well as strategies to support individual learning needs of DSBN students.”

“Our goal is always to do what is best for students. And with this budget, we are doing just that by prioritizing key programs and supports, such as mental health and well-being, Indigenous education, and, with rising enrolment, adding a significant number of staff to ensure that students are supported with their learning and growth, and are set up to succeed,” said Warren Hoshizaki, Director of Education. “We are looking towards next year optimistically, and we are already prepared to welcome students, families, and staff back in September for what promises to be an excellent school year ahead.”