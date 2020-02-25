Disturbance at Niagara Falls motel leaves dog dead and others assaulted

One man has been arrested and a second man is wanted following a disturbance at a downtown Niagara Falls hotel.

It happened last night at 9 o'clock in the area of Queen Street and Zimmerman Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from what was believed to be life threatening injuries and a critically injured dog.

The investigation found that a man tried to force his way into the room, and then three people in the room along with a dog were assaulted.

Then another man, who was allegedly armed with a weapon, assaulted the man before fleeing the scene.

38 year old Dariusz Lukasz Rebisz of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with forcible entry, assault with a weapon, killing / injuring an animal, and failure to comply with probation.

40 year old Randy Gerald Lanteigne of Niagara Falls is wanted for assault with a weapon.

The current location of Lanteigne is unknown.

Anyone knowing his location is asked to contact the NRPS (see photo).

The injured and arrested 38 year old man is in stable condition in an out of region hospital and will appear for a bail hearing at a later date.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for care of its injuries, but has since died.