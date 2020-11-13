Diwali celebrants asked to keep it low key this year

With the annual Hindu festival of Diwali set for tomorrow, celebrants are being asked to stay within their households and to mark the day virtually.

GTHA mayors and chairs issuing a notice earlier this week asking residents who are planning to celebrate the Festival of Lights to do so differently inorder to protect families, loved ones and the community.

The mayors of Mississauga and Brampton say enforcement officials will “absolutely” be out patrolling the streets to ensure people are not hosting prohibited gatherings.

Peel is in the province’s new red “control” category of its reopening framework.

That means gathering limits for social and public events are restricted to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.