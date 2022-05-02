DNA confirms coyote that attacked 2-year-old in California is dead
Authorities say DNA from a coyote that bit a girl on Southern California's Huntington Beach last week matched samples from one of two coyotes shot and killed following the attack.
The 2-year-old child was hospitalized with bites to her head and face that were not considered life-threatening.
Huntington Beach police responded and shot two coyotes found in the area.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife says samples taken from the girl's wounds were used to confirm that the animal that bit her had been killed.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (May 02, 2022)Tonight on Dog Talk, Welland Lawyer Clark Peddle joins me to talk about the importance of including your dog in your WILL and plans to educate the listeners on the dog owner liability act. Cayra from the Ruff Mudder cross country obstacle course for dogs and their owners joins us to talk about these exciting events
-
-