Do you think Canadians are drinking more or less during the pandemic?
Statistics Canada says nearly 25 per cent of alcohol users report they drank more after COVID-19 emerged, which is on par with people who say they drank less.
Many of those who drank more cited increased stress, boredom and loneliness.
Most of those who cut back said it was because of fewer opportunities to socialize, or a desire to lose weight and improve their health.
Six per cent say they drink the equivalent of a bottle of wine at least once a week.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 4December GDP numbers. Are airline stocks going up? Disney announced it would close 60 Disney Stores in North America to focus on more online sales. Toys are changing. Dr Seuss books and a sack of potatoes. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
SINGATHON 2021 - Chorus Niagara Singathon fundraiser is on-line this yearJoin Chorus Niagara March 6th, 2021 at 5pm EST for the 15th Annual Fundraiser SINGATHON 2021! Tim talks to Jeff Baker from Chorus Niagara. https://www.chorusniagara.org/
-
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman Mar 4/2021Can the second vaccine dose be delayed? What’s the science behind that? Other than Covid, what other trends has the doctor seen in the ER? Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.