Do you think Canadians are drinking more or less during the pandemic?

Statistics Canada says nearly 25 per cent of alcohol users report they drank more after COVID-19 emerged, which is on par with people who say they drank less.

Many of those who drank more cited increased stress, boredom and loneliness.

Most of those who cut back said it was because of fewer opportunities to socialize, or a desire to lose weight and improve their health.

Six per cent say they drink the equivalent of a bottle of wine at least once a week.