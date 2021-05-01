'Doctor's Day' being marked in Niagara

Today is a day to pay tribute to some of the heroes in this pandemic.

The Canadian Medical Association says this 'National Physicians’ Day' they are extending a deep gratitude to physicians and medical learners across Canada.

"Physicians and medical learners have struggled with burnout and depression, and the pandemic is making it worse.

Together, we’re addressing this issue with impact, immediacy and staying power. That’s why we’ve pledged $115 million over 10 years to support a vibrant medical profession and a healthy population with a focus on physician health and wellness."

Niagara Falls will glow blue from 10 - 10:15 p.m. tonight in honour of Doctor's Day.

The Ontario Medical Association is asking residents to 'shine a light' in a show of appreciation by turning on phone flashlights and holding them high.

People can also take part in the movement online by using the hashtags #DoctorsDay and #ShineALightForThem.