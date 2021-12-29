Doctors calling on Ford government to keep schools open

More than 500 Ontario doctors are asking the Doug Ford government to keep schools open in January despite the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The doctors signed an open letter to Premier Doug Ford, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore, saying that government must not use provincial school closures as a means to control the spread of the disease.

“Children and youth have experienced significant harms since March 2020 due to prolonged school closures, and we now must prioritize the needs of children and youth,” the letter states.

“School closures should no longer be a knee-jerk reaction to rising case counts. Numerous jurisdictions have committed to keeping schools open and we need to do the same.”

Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that his government will decide whether schools will re-open for in-class instruction in January over the next several days.

The letter signed by doctors lists a number of recommendations on how to keep schools safe, while allowing them to also stay open, including making better and more frequent use of rapid antigen testing.

“Frequent testing (e.g. every second day) of school-based contacts has been shown to be equivalent to self-isolation for control of COVID-19 transmission,” the letter stated. “Two Utah-based “test-to-stay” programs implemented over a four-month period saved over 100,000 in-person instruction days for nearly 60,000 students.”

The doctors painted a grave picture of the impact school closures have had on children and youth, saying their academic, social and emotional, and physical and mental health gave deteriorated resulting in higher rates of eating disorders, psychiatric illness and food insecurity.