Doctors notes mandatory if you want on a plane without a mask

Canadians boarding a flight without a mask will now be forced to provide medical proof that they can’t wear one, a revised federal travel order states.

Non-medical masks have been mandatory on flights since April 20. But until last week passengers could say they have “breathing difficulties unrelated to COVID-19” as a reason for not wearing a mask.

That’s no longer the case, under an updated Transport Canada order issued on Friday that states a medical certificate will need to be shown that shows the traveller is unable to wear a mask for a medical reason, and if you don't have one you won't be getting on the plane.

There remain exceptions for infants, as well as people who are unable to remove their face mask without assistance