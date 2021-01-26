Doctors, researchers call for long-term care changes from Ontario government
A group of over 200 doctors, researchers, and advocates say Ontario must take urgent action to address the rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 in long-term care.
The group says in a letter released today that the situation constitutes a humanitarian crisis.
They say the province's nursing homes are still seeing staffing shortages, poor infection control, and a delayed response to outbreaks.
The group is recommending the province bolster staffing immediately, legislate a minimum standard of daily care for residents, and provide unrestricted access to family caregivers with personal protective equipment.
They also want the province to begin the process of removing for-profit long-term care providers from the sector.
The Long-Term Care Ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.
