Doctors say there is so much we don't know about the effects of vaping
Doctors who treated an Ontario teen for lung damage say we still have a lot to learn about the effects of vaping.
The physicians tell their story in an article published yesterday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
The doctos at London Health Sciences say the 17 year old went from being in perfect health to being on life support after five months of vaping.
He was in the hospital for 47 days and although he has been home for months, has still not fully recovered.
His medical team noting the teens condition resembled ``popcorn-lung''.
Webmd.com defines popcorn lung as the nickname for bronchiolitis obliterans. That's a condition that damages your lungs' smallest airways and makes you cough and feel short of breath. It's sometimes caused by breathing in a chemical used to flavor microwave popcorn. But other chemicals or lung illnesses can also cause popcorn lung."
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.