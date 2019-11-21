Doctors say there is so much we don't know about the effects of vaping

Doctors who treated an Ontario teen for lung damage say we still have a lot to learn about the effects of vaping.

The physicians tell their story in an article published yesterday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The doctos at London Health Sciences say the 17 year old went from being in perfect health to being on life support after five months of vaping.

He was in the hospital for 47 days and although he has been home for months, has still not fully recovered.

His medical team noting the teens condition resembled ``popcorn-lung''.

Webmd.com defines popcorn lung as the nickname for bronchiolitis obliterans. That's a condition that damages your lungs' smallest airways and makes you cough and feel short of breath. It's sometimes caused by breathing in a chemical used to flavor microwave popcorn. But other chemicals or lung illnesses can also cause popcorn lung."