Docuseries 'Darkness in Daylight' to explore Christine Jessop murder case in Ontario

The creator of an upcoming docuseries on the 1984 murder of an Ontario girl says the project will allow her family to finally tell their whole truth.

Toronto actor and producer Folklaur Chevrier says she has exclusive rights to the story of nine-year-old Christine Jessop and is developing ``Darkness in Daylight'' with permission from the family, including mother Janet Jessop and brother Kenneth Jessop.

Christine disappeared Oct. 3, 1984 while heading to a park to meet a friend after school in the southern Ontario village of Queensville.

Her body was found on New Year's Eve that year, in an Ontario farm field about 55 kilometres away.

In 1995, DNA evidence exonerated Guy Paul Morin, who had been convicted of first-degree murder in a retrial three years earlier.

In October 2020, the case took another major turn: Toronto police said DNA evidence indicated the late Calvin Hoover had sexually assaulted Jessop and was the likely killer.

Hoover, who died by suicide in 2015, had lived near Christine's family.

Chevrier says she wants to make the true-crime limited series because she feels Christine needs a voice.